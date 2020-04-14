Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, April 14: Dry, with slow, steady warming

There is a vast field of broken clouds moving northwest to SE through the KELOLAND region. We have also had some scattered snow showers, heaviest in Rapid City and SW KELOLAND – though accumulations have been minimal. With a northwest breeze, temperatures have remained much below normal, mostly in the 30s.

Tonight we expect many of the clouds to dissipate. It will be another cool night, with lows in the teens, although winds will become generally calm.

Skies will be partly cloudy again tomorrow. There will be a light NW breeze, and temperatures will be a little warmer than today, in the low 40s. Rapid City could have some more light snow showers with a high in the upper 30s.

Thursday will be slightly warmer, in the mid 40s with sprinkles or light showers during the afternoon hours. There will be a gentle northerly breeze. Temperatures will be similar on Thursday, with partly cloudy skies.

We’ll start a gradual warmup and drier run of weather on Friday, with mostly sunny sky and highs in the low 50s – still cooler than normal, but an improvement.

The weekend looks warmer, as the winds turn to the southwest. Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy, with above average highs in the low 60s, slightly above normal. Sunday will be partly cloudy and a little cooler with a dry air mass dropping us back to near normal highs in the 50s.

Next week looks much warmer than this week. Currently the data suggests we’ll be looking at the 60s East River, which is a few degrees above average.