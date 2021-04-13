Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, April 13: Not as windy, but cooler than normal rest of the week

It’s another windy and cold day across KELOLAND. Skies are mostly cloudy, though there have been some breaks in the cloud cover as drier air gets pulled into the region. A few flurries were squeezed out over Sioux Falls. With northwest winds gusting over 30 mph, today will probably be the coldest day of the week.

2 PM

Tonight skies will be mostly cloudy in the east and partly cloudy in the west. Northwest winds will diminish to 10-20 mph. Lows will be in the 20s, and there could be a few light snow showers in NE South Dakota and SW Minnesota.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon. Northerly winds won’t be quite as strong, in the 10-20 mph range. With some sunshine in the afternoon, temperatures will warm a few degrees into the mid 40s – still more than ten degrees below normal.

Skies will become mostly cloudy again on Thursday, and there could be a few sprinkles in northern South Dakota. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s East River. But we expect snow in Rapid City and the Black Hills region that could eventually total several inches in Rapid City and the west.

Snow will continue in western South Dakota on Friday, maybe mixing with raindrops at times. In Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND, we have the chance for a few light rain showers. Highs will be in the mid 40s to around 50 degrees. Rapid City, with the accumulating snow, will be colder.

As far as the weekend, skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday, and temps will increase back to the low 50s. Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny, with near-normal highs in the upper 50s.

Monday will be breezy as another front drops down from the north. With the front we’ll also have another chance for rain and snow showers. Temperatures will remain cooler than normal through the middle part of next week, before warming back to normal by the following weekend (Aril 24-25).