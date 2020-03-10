Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, March 10: Much warmer Wednesday

We’ve had some very light snow in northern KELOLAND and some sprinkles or light rain showers in southern KELOLAND. Much of the activity has shifted east of I-29 into Minnesota and Iowa. Cloud cover has hindered solar warming, so temperature shave lagged in the 30s east of the James River, and the 40s in western South Dakota.

Tonight the cloud cover will break up, for a clear to partly cloudy night. Lows will be in the 20s, with a very light south breeze.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and sharply warmer. With a south breeze, we’ll warm to the 50s East River and the low 60s West River. We could see some light rain showers during the evening hours across KELOLAND. If Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND get any, they will probably occur during the nighttime hours, and they would be light.

Thursday will be breezy and cooler. Skies will be partly cloudy, and a brisk NW wind will cause temperatures to fall through the 40s across KELOLAND.

The center of the colder air mass comes over us on Friday, with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be near normal, in the upper 30s in the north to the mid 40s in southern KELOLAND. Rapid City and western South Dakota should get some afternoon snow.

A series of fronts will come through the area for the weekend into early next week. Timing is still an issue, though it looks like the best chances for a rain/snow mix will be on Saturday, and then again Monday-Tuesday. There might also be a few showers on Sunday, though our chances look lesser. Temperatures will also be cooler, near- or only slightly above-normal for the weekend and early next week, including St. Patrick’s Day Tuesday.

We may have accumulating snow on St. Patrick’s Day, a few inches a possibility. Then we will have a run of cooler than normal temperatures the rest of next week.