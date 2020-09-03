Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, September 3: Warmer tomorrow, even warmer Saturday

The cold front came through overnight, so we’ve had a brisk NW wind and a cooler day, despite abundant sunshine. Temperatures are a bit below normal, in the 70s.

Tonight we will be clear and cool as the winds drop off. Due to the very dry air, we’ll fall into the upper 40s to mid 50s for lows across KELOLAND.

Tomorrow temperatures will rebound. We’ll have mostly sunny skies, and thanks to a gentle westerly wind we’ll warm back above-normal, to the low 80s East River and the mid 80s in the west.

The dry weather will continue on Saturday to start the holiday weekend, when temperatures will zoom back to the mid 80s East River and the mid 90s in the west. SE winds should be in the 5-15 mph range (except for central SE), so it should be a decent day on the water.

Sunday also looks very warm, with partly to mostly sunny skies. We should be in the low 90s in the south, and the upper 80s in northern South Dakota.

Labor Day Monday will be mostly cloudy across KELOLAND, and we’ve bumped up the likelihood of rain showers, especially in central and western South Dakota. It will be a cooler and breezy day with the rain, and highs will be in the upper 60s in the north and west, and the warmer (upper 70s) in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND ahead of the significant pool of cold air that will be dropping down on us.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be downright cold – at least for this time of year. In fact, Tuesday morning we could see a couple inches of snow in the Black Hills. There is a good chance of rain across KELOLAND on Tuesday, and it will be breezy as the cold air drives down on us from the north. Tuesday we expect morning low in the 40s – and it would not be surprising if some places get down into the 30s. Tuesday afternoon’s clouds and rainfall mean we’ll only have highs in the 50s – and Rapid City may not get out of the 40s.

Clouds should break up beginning on Wednesday, but it will be another cold morning, and temperatures will still be close to 20 degrees below normal. There will be only minimal improvement on Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies, and highs in the 60s.

We still expect colder than normal temperatures through the weekend and into the third week of September.