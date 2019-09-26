Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, September 26

Skies have been mostly sunny across KELOLAND, though there is a patch of cloud cover over Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND that will be moving off to the east during the evening hours. A brisk south wind has warmed us nevertheless, with afternoon temperatures in the 60s while we reached the 70s with sunshine West River.

Tonight we will have some sprinkles or light showers after dark. It won’t be as cold as this morning, with lows in the 50s. Rapid City will be breezy and a little cooler. It will be a little breezy overnight, with winds switching from the southwest to the northwest.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and cooler. Thanks to a northwest breeze, temperatures will drop back to the mid to upper 60s.

On Saturday we will have partly to mostly cloudy skies. There will be a chance of showers or light showers. With an east breeze, temperatures will be even cooler, with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms will be more likely late Saturday night through Sunday midday, with clouds expected to break up Sunday afternoon. It will be pretty breezy during the afternoon, with above-normal highs in the 70s.

We could see more rain showers on Monday, with warm air and a south breeze keeping us in the 70s until another cold front moves in from the west. That will lead to some rainfall on Tuesday, the first day of October, which will be followed by some very cold air. We should dry out Wednesday and Thursday, but high temperatures will only be in the 50s after morning lows in the 40s. We may even reach the 30s, especially in western South Dakota, where some snow showers will be possible in the morning hours. We do not expect any snowfall accumulations, with the exception of the Black Hills where some “inch or two” type amounts will be possible.