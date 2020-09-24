Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, September 24: Lots of windy days coming

Skies are sunny and it is very warm across KELOLAND. The winds are gentle, and I mention this because this is probably the calmest day wind-wise that we will have until the second half of next week. Lots of wind is on the way as we cool down. In the meantime, today’s temperatures have mostly reached the 80s, and there is still some wildfire smoke in the air.

Tonight will be mostly clear in the east and partly cloudy in the west. Lows will be a few degrees either side of 60 – although Rapid City will be cooler with a strong NW wind from an incoming cold front.

Tomorrow will be warm in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND with a west breeze and the low 80s. A passing cold front means it will be cooler in western and northern KELOLAND, where temperatures will be in the mid 70s to around 80 with a northwest wind.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and breezy, especially in western South Dakota. Sioux Falls and the SE will remain warm, with highs in the low to mid 70s West River where the winds will be strongest. Sunday will be breezy or windy and sharply cooler, with highs in the upper 60s in the north and west and the low 70s in the remainder of KELOLAND. While cooler, that’s still warmer than normal for the final weekend of September.

It looks like Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday will be windy as colder air drops down from the north. Forecast models keep jumping around with the timing of the incoming cold air, but we expect colder than normal temperatures. It looks like we’ll remain below normal – mostly in the 60s – through the first few days of October. But today’s forecast models suggest it will be very chilly midweek, with many parts of KELOLAND seeing morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 50s.

As far as precipitation, there just isn’t anything to suggest any beneficial rainfall through at least next Wednesday morning. We’ll put some showers in the forecast East River for Tuesday or Wednesday, but even that is iffy because the air will lack moisture. Temperatures look to remain below normal through the following weekend (October 3-4).