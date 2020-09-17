Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, September 17: Cool day tomorrow before the weekend warmup

We have light smoke with partly cloudy skies in eastern KELOLAND, while the wildfire smoke remains thick in western South Dakota. Temperatures are below normal, in the 60s to low 70s.

Tonight will be another cool night, under mostly cloudy skies. Low will be in the low 40s in northern South Dakota to the upper 40s in the south, with just a very light easterly breeze.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny. We had been carrying a chance for light showers in the morning, but have pulled them due to a lack of moisture in the atmosphere. Tomorrow afternoon will still be cool, with highs in the upper 60s, while we’ll have mid 70s West River despite the persistent smoke.

Saturday looks a little breezy, and combined with mostly sunny skies we will see temperatures rebound above-normal, to the upper 70s East River and the mid 80s West River. The breeze will be from the south or a southeasterly direction.

Sunday looks as windy or even a little windier. But with partly cloudy skies it will be even warmer, with the low to mid 80s across KELOLAND. It will be a nice, warm end to the final weekend of official summer.

On Monday, there could be some morning showers East River, but again they will be moisture starved and very light if they occur at all. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Autumn officially begins Tuesday at 8:30 am CT. The rest of Tuesday will be partly cloudy and very warm – more than ten degrees above normal. We expect to reach the mid 80s East River and the upper 80s West River.

Our best chance of showers – and they will probably be very light – comes on Wednesday as we cool slightly, to the upper 70s East River to the mid 80s West River.

Thursday looks to be a little cooler, though it still looks like temperatures will be a little above normal for the end of next week through the following weekend (September 26-27) before cooling for the last few days of September.