Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, October 8: Dry days – very warm tomorrow, not as warm on Saturday

Skies are sunny across KELOLAND – but it’s also a bit hazy, due to the return of wildfire smoke from the western U.S. It is breezy, with a brisk SE wind, but temperatures are again about ten degrees above normal for early October.

Tonight we’ll have a mostly clear sky – though there will be a few clouds drifting through from the west. Overnight lows will be mild in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND – the 50s due to a southerly breeze – while we’ll be in the upper 40s to the north and west.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny and very warm, probably the warmest day we’ll see for quite a while. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, about twenty degrees above normal, with a westerly breeze. Rapid City and western South Dakota will have a north breeze, so it will be a little cooler.

Saturday looks sunny a not as warm, with an easterly breeze. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Western South Dakota will have a southerly breeze so it will be warmer there. Sunday will be partly cloudy and windy and warmer, with the upper 70s to low 80s East River. A cold front will start to come into western South Dakota, so it will be cooler. But we’ve dropped rainfall chances in western South Dakota.

Unfortunately, drought conditions continue to be an issue. Today’s drought monitor has pushed some parts of SE South Dakota into the extreme category. Sioux Falls is 9” below normal for rainfall this year.

We still have some showers in the forecast for Monday, but models have shifted the greater rainfall to the east into Minnesota. So we’re forecasting rainfall in eastern KELOLAND Monday morning, but now we’re looking at only a few tenths of an inch to a half inch, with the higher end amounts east of I-29. Showers should end during the morning hours, so there will likely be sunshine breaking out from west to east during the afternoon.

Behind that front, skies will be mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, and highs will be falling back toward normal in the 60s. Wednesday looks like the warmer day. Thursday will be partly cloudy, with a chance of rain showers in western and central South Dakota.

After that it looks like temperatures will be even cooler – in the 50s – for the end of next week through the following weekend (October 17-18).