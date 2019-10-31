Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, October 31: Only a little warmer for weekend

Skies are sunny and we have warmed ahead of an incoming cold front this Halloween day. Weather should be good for the trick or treat hours. Temperatures today have reached the 40s across KELOLAND with a southwesterly breeze.

Tonight clouds will arrive from the northwest along with the cold front, which will spark some snow flurries. We are not expecting any accumulation, with the possible exception of northern South Dakota, where an inch will be possible Lows will be in the upper 20s to around 30, with stronger winds in western South Dakota behind the cold front.

Tomorrow will be cloudy East River and becoming partly cloudy West River. There will be a breezy northwest wind, which should hold temperatures in the low 40s. Winds will be stronger in the west, so Rapid City will top out in the upper 30s. There could be some light snow flurries in the morning, but no accumulation is expected – except for minor accumulations in the north from overnight snows.

Saturday will be partly cloudy in the south and west, and mostly cloudy in the north. High temperatures will e in the mid 40s, a few degrees warmer in Rapid City.

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, but warmer weather will be in place. Sunday afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Central and northeast South Dakota could receive some light showers – probably rain showers given the warmer air.

Rain or snow showers will be possible on Monday as yet another cool front comes through. With breezy conditions, temperatures will cool to the low 40s – upper 30s in the west.

Even colder air will follow, and it will remain here the rest of the week. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 30s. Wednesday will be breezy, with morning snow, and afternoon highs only in the low 30s. Right now it looks like an inch-or-two snowfall event.

With another cold air mass in place, Thursday’s highs will be about twenty degrees below normal, in the upper 20s to low 30s, with morning lows in the teens. Temperatures will warm only a few degrees for the following weekend through the first half of November.