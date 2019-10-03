Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, October 3

Skies have been sunny in western South Dakota, while clouds have been slow to depart eastern South Dakota. Because of that, temperatures have lagged below normal, with much of eastern KELOLAND stuck in the mid 40s to low 50s. With sunshine, temperatures have been in the mid 50s West River.

Tonight skies will be mostly clear, and that will allow temperatures to plummet. Low temperatures will be in the mid 30s East River, with a touch of frost possible in some places. Western South Dakota will be around 40 thanks to a southerly breeze.

Tomorrow skies will be partly cloudy as a southeasterly wind develops, stronger in western South Dakota. Highs will be in the upper 50s East River to the upper 60s West River. Winds will increase as a warm front moves west to east, producing showers and thunderstorms West River during the afternoon, and East River during the evening and overnight.

Saturday will start wet, with a good chance of rainfall Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts could reach a half-inch to an inch East River. Precipitation should wind down around midday, with skies becoming partly cloudy later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s – but it will also be very windy, with west winds 15-30 mph East River and gusts over 40 in the west.

Sunday will also be breezy, with partly cloudy skies and highs around 60 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry, and temperatures will warm through the 60s – near normal for early October. Clouds will be thicker on Wednesday as winds pick up a bit with an approaching cold front, but at this point we’re not expecting precipitation. Behind that front temperatures will drop again on Thursday, which will start with a chilly morning in the 30s, and afternoon highs are only projected to be in the low 50s. Friday also looks very cool, before temperatures rebound a little for the following weekend (October 12-13).