Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, October 29: A little warmer tomorrow, a lot warmer (and very windy) Saturday

Considerable cloud cover has streamed in from the NW behind a cold front that dropped down on us. The winds have been fairly light, but temperatures have cooled off significantly from yesterday, into the 30s for most of KELOLAND. A warm front is impacting Rapid City and the western edge of South Dakota, where it is warmer.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with low temperatures again in the mid 20s. The only possible weather is in extreme north central and NE South Dakota, which might see a little snow overnight from a system passing through North Dakota.

Tomorrow we expect that there will be some cloud cover in the morning, but mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. It will be a little warmer than today, with a light westerly breeze, and afternoon highs in the upper 30s in the north and the 40s in Sioux Falls and southern KELOLAND. With a returning warm front, Rapid City should soar back into the upper 50s.

Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and windy for Halloween. We expect a strong NW wind all day from a low pressure system that will move along the Canadian border. High temperatures will be near-normal, in the upper 40s in the north to the low to mid 50s across the remainder of KELOLAND. But it won’t be that great a day, because NW winds will blow at 20-35 mph with higher gusts, especially in central and western South Dakota.

Another colder air mass will be over us on Sunday, though skies will be partly to mostly sunny. It won’t be nearly as windy as Saturday. Afternoon highs will be about ten degrees below normal, in the low to mid 40s East River, while the west should return to the 50s.

The warmup begins in earnest on Monday, with mostly sunny skies as we begin the transition to the warm air mass coming in from the west. Monday’s highs will be in the mid 50s in the east, to the mid 60s in the west.

It is really going to be warm – with no rain or snow – the rest of next week into the start of the weekend (November 7-8). We expect most days to be in the 60s, with a few 70s possible with lots of sunshine in western South Dakota. It looks like the warm air mass will break down during that weekend of the 7-8, with a broad area of cold air returning to KELOLAND with a period of chilly, below-normal temperatures likely.