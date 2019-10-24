Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, October 24: Two days of warming

Skies are mostly sunny across KELOLAND. There is only a band of broken clouds moving through central South Dakota. Temperatures are about ten degrees below-normal, though there is very little wind.

Skies will be clear tonight, and it will be chilly with lows in the upper 20s. There will only be a light SW breeze.

Tomorrow will be sunny and, with a south breeze, temperatures will warm up. Highs will be in the mid 50s East River – which is near-normal – and in the low 60s West River.

Saturday will be sunny and a few degrees warmer. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will have a warm south wind… but an incoming cold front will switch the afternoon winds to a northerly direction in western and northern South Dakota. Rapid City and the far west could see some late day showers.

There could be some light rain or light snow showers late Saturday night through Sunday morning. Otherwise skies will remain mostly cloudy on Sunday, and a brisk northerly wind will cool temperatures to the low to mid 40s East River, to the mid 50s in western South Dakota. Rapid City and the Black Hills will have the chance for snow.

Monday will be partly cloudy and even colder. High temperatures will only reach the upper 40s.

On Tuesday, skies will cloud up as an area of low pressure slides through KELOLAND. Winds will increase, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Many locations – including Sioux Falls – could get a mix of rain and snow. It is very early to talk about amounts, but it looks like a general one-to-two inch event in southern KELOLAND, with less snow in the north. If you’re travelling, more significant snow is expected south of the KELOLAND region.

Behind that system, Wednesday and Thursday (Halloween) look very cold. Morning lows will be a couple degrees either side of 20 – and afternoon highs will only be in the low to mid 30s East River.

Temperatures should warm a few degrees – though it will still be colder than normal – for the first few days of November.