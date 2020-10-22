Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, October 22: Continued cold, with another round of snow this weekend

We’ve had a little of everything today. Sioux Falls has had lightning, sleet, and light freezing rain. And an orange sky this morning due to wildfire smoke along with the cloud cover. A broad stripe of heavier snow has fallen in the northern tier of counties in South Dakota. Aberdeen and surrounding areas have already received over 6″ of snowfall.

With a north breeze, temperatures have remained in the 30s, which is about twenty degrees colder than normal. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect into the evening, with weather advisories farther south.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cool as the snow ends in northern South Dakota. Lows will be in the teens where snow fell, and the 20s in the areas where there is still bare ground.

Tomorrow we will still have abundant clouds, but there will also be some periods of sunshine. It will be cold again, with highs in the mid 20s in the north to the low 30s in the south. There will also be a northerly breeze.

The weekend looks cloudy and cold. Saturday morning lows will dip into the single digits in the north, and the teens in the south. Highs both days this weekend will only reach the mid 20s in the snow-covered north and the 30s in southern KELOLAND. Another round of snow that could produce a few or even several inches will cross the area, starting Saturday afternoon in western South Dakota and then sweep across the area on Sunday. Current trends would give us a broad swath of 2-4” along with a brisk wind. Sioux Falls and the SE could be a little higher, in the 3-5” range.

Behind that front, Monday looks very cold – KELOLAND looks unlikely to get above freezing. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with morning lows in the single digits to teens, and afternoon highs in the 20s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look brighter, with partly to mostly sunny skies. But Tuesday morning will be very cold – single digits in mostly of KELOLAND. Tuesday’s highs should hit the mid 20s in the north to the low 30s in the south. Wednesday will warm even more, to the 30s in the north to the low 40s in the south. Thursday will be partly cloudy and a few degrees warmer.

Temperatures look to remain colder than normal, including Halloween and the first few days of November, which look to be in the 40s to mid 50s.