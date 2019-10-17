Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, October 17: Another couple warm days

Skies have been mostly sunny in eastern KELOLAND and partly cloudy in the west. But the sun has combined with a southeast breeze to push our temperatures above-normal, to the 60s in the east and low 70s in the west. NE South Dakota has been a little cooler than the rest of the area.

Tonight we will have some passing clouds, but no rainfall. Thanks to a SE breeze, temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 40s overnight.

Tomorrow will be breezy and warm. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will reach the upper 60s with a brisk SW wind and partly cloudy skies. The entire KELOLAND region should get into the 60s, though western South Dakota will be on the cool side due to a brisk NW wind 15-30 mph. We can’t rule out a few sprinkles, but there won’t be much moisture available at cloud level.

Saturday looks like a fine day for the pheasant opener. Skies will be sunny East River and partly cloudy in the west. Temperatures will be near-normal, in the upper 50s to low 60s with a gentle west breeze.

Sunday looks mostly cloudy and rainy, but it looks like the rainfall will develop later in the day across KELOLAND. We’ll include thunder in the forecast for SE KELOLAND beginning with the afternoon hours but more likely during the evening and nighttime. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s due to abundant cloud cover, and it will be a bit breezy.

Monday looks rainy and windy, as well as cooler. Highs will only be in the low to mid 50s on Monday, and temperatures may not get out of the 40s in Rapid City. Most of us will only get rain, but there could be some snow mixed in for Rapid City and some accumulating snow in the Black Hills. We will have to watch the NE quarter of South Dakota, including Aberdeen, where the unwanted rainfall could amount to around an inch.

Tuesday will also be breezy, as more cold air pours in from the northwest. Highs will be in the low 50s. Another round of rainfall will move in Wednesday into Thursday morning.