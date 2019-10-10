Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, October 10: Winter Storm Continues

The winter storm continues in western, central, and NE South Dakota, with strong winds and accumulating snowfall. South central and portions of east central South Dakota are under winter weather advisories due to strong cooling winds, lesser amounts of snowfall… but possible icing as temperatures drop below freezing tonight and tomorrow.

Tonight we will have snow in western, central and NE South Dakota, and a wintry mix of rain, freezing drizzle, and eventually some snow in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. We’ll have to watch to see if slippery conditions develop near Sioux Falls – but those problems are more likely to occur north and west of Sioux Falls. With strong NW winds 20-35 mph we will see temperatures near-freezing in Sioux Falls, but 20s in northern and western South Dakota where the winter storm proceeds.

Tomorrow we will start with a possible wintry mix around Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, icing along both sides of the James River valley, and snowfall in central and northern South Dakota. Highs will only be in the 30s, with strong NW winds 20-40 mph.

Saturday will still be mostly cloudy and windy with lingering snow showers – especially the first half of the day. Snowfall will be heavier in northeastern SD as the winter storm spins away toward northern Minnesota. Saturday’s highs will only be in the 30s to low 40s with that strong northerly wind. The most abundant sunshine will be found in Rapid and the west, after the storm system moves away.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and a touch breezy, though temperatures are expected to moderate somewhat. We’re going with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s, though significant snow cover could have an impact on those temperatures.

Monday looks to be the coldest morning of next week, with temperatures down in the 40s, coldest where we have the thickest snow cover. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, and with temperatures in the 30s to 40s. Tuesday looks a little breezy.

Temperatures appear to be warming starting next Wednesday and Thursday, as we melt remaining snowfall with dry air and temperatures in the 40s on Wednesday, and the 50s on Thursday. In fact, we could see 60s for the following weekend (Oct 19-20).