Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, October 1: Less wind, but cooler through the weekend

It has been another breezy and cool day. Despite sunny skies in the west and partly cloudy skies in the east, a brisk north wind has kept us on the cool side of normal for the first day of October – mostly in the 50s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly as the winds die down. There is a Frost Advisory in effect for most of KELOLAND, with the possibility of temperatures dipping down near the freezing mark. Cloud cover may prevent temperatures from getting too cold We’re going with lows in the low to mid 50s, though it would be surprising for abundant mid level clouds to keep us a few degrees warmer than that.

Friday will be mostly cloudy. We will have a light south breeze, but temperatures will remain below normal, in the mid to upper 50s East River and the low to mid 60s West River.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will remain much cooler than normal, with highs remaining in the mid 50s to low 60s. We will keep showers in the forecast for eastern KELOLAND, though it will only amount to a few tenths of an inch – tops. Showers could be a little heavier east of I-29 in Minnesota and Iowa. There will be a light easterly breeze turning to the north.

Sunday may be frosty or even freezing in the morning, with clearing skies allowing morning temperatures to fall below 32 depending on how soon the clouds break up. Sunday afternoon will be a little warmer, with partly cloudy skies in the east and upper 50s, while western South Dakota will climb into the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Monday will be a warmer and breezy, with temperatures bouncing back to the 70s. Temperatures will be even warmer on Tuesday, and it still looks like we will be warmer than normal all week through the following weekend (October 10-11).

Dry conditions will continue to be a problem. Forecast models give most of KELOLAND little or no rainfall all this week through next Thursday. One of our trusted forecast models keeps us dry across the region for the next two weeks.