Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, November 7: Two sharply warmer days

Thanks to clear skies and a fresh fallen snow, it was an extremely cold morning across KELOLAND. Aberdeen got down to 1, and Sioux Falls bottomed out at 2. Phillip was the cold spot at -3. Rapid City airport set a new record low temperature at 1 above.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, and with a light southerly breeze we won’t be nearly as cold with lows in the upper teens to mid 20s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy in the morning, and partly cloudy in the afternoon. With a persistent southerly breeze we will warm strongly, into the mid to upper 40s East River, and near 60 degrees with mostly sunny sky in Rapid City.

Saturday will be even warmer – and probably the warmest day we will see for a long time. We’re expecting a westerly breeze with highs in the low 50s Sioux Falls and East River, while Rapid City should reach the mid 60s before their winds switch to the northwest.

Things will change abruptly on Sunday as a cold front drops down from the north. With a brisk north wind, highs will drop through the 30s during the day. And we expect some snow. Right now it looks like an “inch or two” type event, though higher amounts will be possible in central and western South Dakota.

Behind the fresh snow, the skies will clear for what might be one of the coldest Veterans Days on record. We expect single digits on Monday in the morning, and despite a sunny sky our highs will be in the upper teens to around 30, which is about thirty degrees below normal for Veterans Day.

Tuesday will also be cold in the morning, with single digits, before we moderate a little bit into the 20s East and 30s West under partly cloudy skies.

The next weather system containing snow comes in on Wednesday, which also looks a little breeze. Highs will be in the 30s East River to about 40 in the west. Right now it does not look like we will have heavy snow, but we have a good chance of snow in most of KELOLAND.

It will be cold behind the snow, in the 30s, before temperatures warm slightly the rest of the week. But as we’ve been saying, temperatures will remain colder than normal through the third week of November.