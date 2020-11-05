Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, November 5: Mild but windy weekend followed by much colder air

Extreme drought conditions continue around Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, and temperatures and wind will create fire concerns over the next few days. It has been another sunny and warm day, with temperatures approaching daily record highs in the 70s. There is only a gentle westerly breeze, so it has been a near ideal early November day, with temperatures more than 20 degrees warmer than normal.

Tonight there will be a few high clouds streaming over the area, but nothing will come out of those clouds. Lows will be quite mild, in the 40s to low 50s with a light south wind holding in the heat.

Tomorrow will be another sunny day, although south winds will be increasing. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, which again puts us in the neighborhood of existing record high temperatures.

Clouds will be increasing on Saturday – in fact, we expect skies to be mostly cloudy East River in the morning, with the best chance for a little sun in the afternoon. It will be another breezy day East River, with continuing southerly wind. Highs will be in the low 70s in the east and the mid 70s in the west.

On Sunday it will be very windy, with gusts over 40 mph possible. Skies will be partly cloudy, with the upper 60s to low 70s. Rapid City will feel the effects of the incoming cold front, so highs will only be in the upper 50s. We’ll carry a chance of rainfall in western and northern South Dakota, though the trends in the forecast models keep diminishing our amounts of possible rainfall.

Monday will be breezy as the front comes through. Temperatures may even fall during the day after the frontal passage. We’re going with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s, with a few showers in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. On Tuesday, Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND will have a chance for some light snowfall early in the day, and temperature will remain cool with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Temperatures will warm slightly, into the 40s, for Veterans Day Wednesday, and temperatures will remain cooler than normal for the rest of next week and the weekend. We’ve added a chance of snow to the forecast for Thursday.