Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, November 26: Dry Weather Lasts into December

Once again, SE KELOLAND is stuck underneath a stubborn low-level deck of clouds…while western parts of the region get in on sunshine. Something’s got to give, right?

Thankfully (Pun partially intended), a break from the monotony comes along as an upper-level trough pivots through the region. This deck should dissipate as we go into the night, allowing lows to fall into the 20s across the region.

Winds turn to the south as we go through the day on Friday, which will help kick the temperature up a notch West River. Highs there may reach the low to mid 50s, while East River locations are stuck in the 40s. All the while, everyone remains dry.

In fact, this dry run of weather is expected to linger through the weekend and even into the start of December.

The only major difference will be seen on the thermometer on a day to day basis. Saturday, for example, should be the warmest day of the next seven. Highs climb into the mid 50s East River and as high as the low 60s to the west.

A weak cold front will send temperatures back into the low 40s for Sunday. Since there is little to no moisture associated with this front, we may only see a little extra cloud cover at times as the front passes.

From there, we get a seasonably chilly day East River on Monday with highs in the 30s. To the west, we climb into the 40s and 50s.

Near to above average temperatures take over and hold steady through the first few days of December.