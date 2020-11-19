Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, November 19: Cooling Down into the Weekend

High pressure will attempt to take over as we go into the end of the work and school week, keeping dry conditions in place for a little while longer.

Overnight lows will fall into the 20s and low 30s tonight with clearer skies and a calm wind in place.

Dry and quiet weather will hold steady through Friday and even into the start of the weekend. Warmer temperatures, however, won’t stick around.

We’ll take a step backward into the 40s and low 50s. This may be cooler than previous days, but it’s still nearly 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Cloud cover increases through the day on Saturday, with highs holding in the 40s across much of the region.

Some rain and snow showers are possible overnight on Saturday and into Sunday…especially East River. We won’t see too much in the way of moisture, but it’ll still be something to consider if you are going to be out and about during this time.

Monday gives us a break before another rain and snow chance attempts to arrive overnight on Monday and into Tuesday.

We’ll warm up again as we head toward Thanksgiving Day, with temperatures remaining above average for this time of year.