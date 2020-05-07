Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, May 7: Another week of colder than normal temps

Clouds have been covering all but the southwest quarter of South Dakota. Temperatures have been cool, in the 50s. We’ve also had a band of light to moderate rain showers moving west to east across KELOLAND with an advancing front. Rainfall amounts have been on the meager side in most locations.

Tonight the clouds will clear as a pool of very cool air drops down on KELOLAND. With the clear skies and light winds, temperatures will bottom out near or below freezing. We have Freeze Watches and Freeze Warnings posted tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be sunny in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon. A north breeze will keep temperatures about ten degrees cooler than normal, in the mid 50s in the east and around 60 in the west.

Incoming clouds should prevent temperatures from bottoming out Saturday morning, but lows will still be in the 30s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with scattered showers with limited amounts of rain. With a SW breeze, temperatures will be slightly warmer – though still below normal – in the 50s.

Sunday, Mother’s Day, should be partly cloudy with sprinkles or light showers. The morning will be cool, in the 30s, with afternoon highs only in the low 50s – about fifteen degrees below normal.

Another Arctic air mass drops down from the north on Monday. We could have more frost or freezing temperatures, followed by a partly cloudy but cool day in the upper 40s to low 50s. Rapid City might even have a mix of rain and snow as the next weather system enters western South Dakota.

Tuesday will bring an area of low pressure that could produce rain showers from the afternoon hours on, followed by persistent clouds Wednesday and even Thursday. Clouds will continue to be below normal, with high in the 50s, climbing to around 60 by the end of the week.

As we’ve been saying, the following weekend looks warm, with temperatures returning to normal for the weekend of May 16-17. Looking at the latest runs of the long range forecast models, temperatures look like they’ll surge much above normal for the following week. It will finally feel like Spring again.