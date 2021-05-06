Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, May 6: More sun tomorrow; Cloudy, cooler, rainy to start the weekend

Sunshine rules across KELOLAND today, though temperatures have tended a few degrees below average thanks to a northwesterly breeze.

2 pm

Tonight will be a mostly clear night, and a few outlying locations will have another shot at frost – though it won’t be quite as cool as last night. Low will be in the low to mid 30s East River, and the upper 30s in the west.

Tomorrow will be another sunny day, though a gentle northeast breeze will still hold us a bit below normal, in the low to mid 60s East River. Winds will be stronger West River, where highs should get into the upper 60s.

There will be abundant cloud cover over KELOLAND for Mother’s Day weekend. Saturday will be rainy, with light showers (a few tenths of an inch) in Sioux Falls and eastern South Dakota. Pierre and central South Dakota will get heavier rain or even thunderstorms, and amounts could reach a half-inch to an inch and a half. Otherwise, Saturday will be breezy with the cloud cover, with temps in the upper 50s.

Sunday, Mother’s Day, will be cloudy with highs in the mid 50s. We’ve added a slight chance of showers, but they would be very light. Rapid City and the western third of South Dakota may have a little snow mixed in with their showers.

Cloud cover should not be as thick on Monday and Tuesday. We’re calling it partly cloudy, as temperatures remain a little cooler than normal. Highs will be in the mid 50s to low 60s. We’ve pushed chances for showers back to Wednesday, though amounts still look very light.

After that, we expect a warming trend. We should be back around 70 by Thursday, but then stronger warming for the following weekend, May 14-16.