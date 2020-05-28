Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, May 28: Mostly sunny and dry again tomorrow

We had some early morning clouds in SE KELOLAND, but then they cleared for sunny skies. A second round of higher clouds is moving in from the west. Temperatures have climbed through the 70s except for the western third of South Dakota.

Skies will be clear tonight, with a light northerly wind cooling us into the upper 40s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny East River and partly cloudy West River. High will reach the low 70s, close to normal for late May. There will be a north wind, but it will be light.

We’ll keep it partly cloudy on Saturday, with some morning showers (that may linger into the afternoon in SE KELOLAND). Highs will fall below normal, in the upper 60s to around 70, with an easterly breeze.

Clouds will remain fairly abundant on Sunday. It will be partly to mostly cloudy but dry and warmer. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 70s East River, and it will be breezy with the low 80s West River.

We begin the month of June on Monday, and it looks like the month will start extremely warm. Monday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s East River, to around 90 in central and western South Dakota. Tuesday will be just as warm, though we’ll add in a chance of late day storms as a weak area of low pressure comes through. There will be additional chances for rain on Wednesday and Thursday, though timing uncertainties still remain. Temperatures should still be warmer than normal.

It looks like temperatures will remain warm, in the 80s, through the first weekend of June.