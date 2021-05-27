Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, May 27: Cold tonight, cool tomorrow, not very warm for the weekend

Rain continues to fall in much of eastern KELOLAND, mainly north of I-90. Rainfall was accompanied by some strong wind gusts this morning, bringing in very cold air. Today’s temperatures have largely been in the 40s to low 50s, about 15-20 degrees colder than normal for late May.

It will remain very cold night tonight as the rain showers wane. Low temperatures will be in the 30s with a northeasterly breeze. The NWS has issued a Freeze Warning for NE South Dakota.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny, but with an easterly breeze it is going to be much colder than normal. Highs will only be in the low 60s in eastern KELOLAND. Rapid City will be a little warmer with stronger winds, and the possibility of some evening thunderstorms that are not expected to be severe.

The holiday weekend will start with a mostly cloudy Saturday. It will be cool with some rain showers, mainly on the order of a few tenths of an inch. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 60s, about ten degrees colder than normal for Memorial Day weekend.

Sunday will be a little warmer in Sioux Falls and the SE with lingering showers. Skies should be brighter to the north and west, where it will warm back to the low 70s.

Monday (Memorial Day) will be warmer, and we’ve pulled showers from the forecast so it should be a dry day. With partly to mostly sunny skies, temperatuares should be in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday (June 1) will be warmer, near-normal, in the 70s. We’ve added a slight chance of showers in the Tuesday to Wednesday time frame as warmer air comes back into the region, with highs in the mid to upper 70s as the warming trend builds.

It looks like the warming trend will continue through the first weekend of June, with many locations, including Sioux Falls, getting into the 80s.