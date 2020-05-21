Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, May 21: Stormy possibilities next couple days

A south or SE breeze continues to drive cloud cover over central and eastern KELOLAND today. That has had a major impact on temperatures, with temperatures mostly in the 60s under the cloud cover with some light showers, while it is pushing through the 70s in the sunshine of western South Dakota.

Tonight we’ll have spotty showers move through eastern KELOLAND, with heavier rain in the SE corner of South Dakota as some energy moves north out of NE Nebraska. Low will be in the 50s, with Rapid City and western South Dakota a little cooler with a clear sky.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with more rain showers East River, while sunshine will dominate the western half of South Dakota. The heaviest rain will occur late in the day and overnight, and especially in SE KELOLAND. It looks like Sioux Falls will pick up around a half inch. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Pierre and Rapid City will hit the low 80s with sunny skies. Heavier rain – if not excessive rain over an inch – will be possible near the Nebraska border into NW Iowa Friday night.

Saturday looks like the warmest day of the week in eastern KELOLAND, with partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs should be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. But we do expect a stormy end to the day, as thunderstorms form east of the Black Hills during the afternoon and move into central and eastern South Dakota during the evening and nighttime hours. There is a slight risk of severe weather outlook posted for much of KELOLAND, with the main threat large hail and possibly strong winds.

We’ll be behind the front on Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies and additional rain fall East River, and only lingering showers in the west. Highs will be in the 70s.

With the slower movement of the front, Monday (Memorial Day) now looks mostly cloudy East River with a few showers, while the west will be partly cloudy. Highs across the region will only be in the low 70s – which is near-normal for the date.

Looking ahead to the rest of next week, it appears we’ll be warmer than normal high with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s across KELOLAND. The next rainmaker for eastern KELOLAND looks to arrive on Thursday.