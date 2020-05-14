Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, May 14: Lots of clouds Friday and rainy Saturday

We have become partly to mostly sunny this afternoon, though there are some thicker clouds that are moving into western South Dakota that may produce some rain tonight. Temperatures have climbed into the 60s, with many locations peaking in the low 70s before the end of the day.

Tonight skies will be clear to partly cloudy, while a disturbance coming in from Wyoming will give Rapid City and SW South Dakota some rain showers (maybe with some lightning). Overnight lows will be in the mid 50 with little or no wind.

Tomorrow we will have thicker clouds over eastern South Dakota, while there will be widespread rain in the west. Temperatures will also be cooler with an easterly breeze, highs only in the mid to upper 60s. Rapid City will be a bit cooler with a north wind.

The rain will move east for Saturday, which looks very wet across the KELOLAND region. It will also be cloudy, with highs only in the low to mid 60s thanks to a northwesterly breeze. By Friday night, Sioux Falls could have over a half inch of rain, though it still looks like there will be a band of heavier rain in south central, central, and NE South Dakota that could give those locations ¾” or more.

Sunday still looks like the more pleasant day of the weekend, with partly sunny skies ad temperatures still hovering in the mid to upper 60s.

We still expect strong warming next week, though I’ve trimmed back temperatures a bit on Monday, which will still be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s East River, and breezy West River with highs climbing back into the mid 80s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and breezy and warmer. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s East River, while central and western South Dakota will hit the mid to upper 80s.

Our next weather-maker approaches on Wednesday. It will be quite warm, well into the 80s, and that should help to fuel some late-day thunderstorms as well as brisk breezes. As a cold front comes close on Thursday, we’ll have another good chance of thunderstorms as temperatures ease back into the upper 70s to low 80s East River, and Rapid City – behind the front – will be in the low 70s.

It appears like temperatures will cool a bit – though still slightly above-normal – for the rest of next week and the following weekend (May 23-24).