Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, May 13: Some showers coming, but not much for beneficial rainfall

We had some morning showers in Winner, Yankton, and south central South Dakota, and the remnants of those showers have spread some cloud cover through SE KELOLAND. Sioux Falls has even had a sprinkle. There have also been some clouds and light showers in northeast and western South Dakota today. Temperatures continue to hover slightly below normal for mid-May.

2 pm

Tonight we’ll have some showers or weak thundershowers move through eastern KELOLAND, mainly in Sioux Falls and the SE where a few tenths of an inch of rain is possible. Otherwise skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow we’ll have those rain showers continue through the morning – again rainfall totals on the meager side of a few tenths of an inch. Clouds should break up after that. We’ll call it a partly cloudy afternoon, with highs in the mid 60s under cloud cover and the low 70s where there is better sunshine.

We’ve cut back on rainfall chances on Saturday. We’re going with partly cloudy skies East River and a chance of showers or weak thundershowers in the west. It will be warmer, in the low to mid 60s. Rapid City will be cooler with their clouds.

Sunday will be a better chance of showers or weak thundershowers in southern KELOLAND, mainly south of I-90. Big rains in Kansas will steal our moisture, so we’re still looking at only al few tenths of an inch of rainfall. Sunday will also have thicker clouds, but temperatures will be around average in the low 70s.

Behind that front, Monday will be a mostly sunny and warmer day, with sunshine baking us into the mid to upper 70s. Winds will pick up a bit on Tuesday, which looks even warmer. It will remain warmer than normal on Wednesday and Thursday, but we may be looking at a round of thunderstorms as a warm front surges in from the south.

The extended outlook suggests temperatures will remain above-average, in the mid 70s or even warmer, through the third week of May.