Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, March 5: Still expecting very warm weekend

It is a very windy day across KELOLAND. Most of the area has seen frequent wind gusts in excess of 30 mph. Sioux Fall has had a gust of 53 mph. Spencer Iowa had a gust of 60 mph. Wind Advisories are in effect, ending at 6 pm.

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy as the winds die down. Lows will be somewhat chilly, from the low teens in NE South Dakota, to the 20s across the remainder of the areas.

Tomorrow will be a sunny day across KELOLAND. A south breeze will warm us back through the 40s East River, to the 60s in central and western South Dakota.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and a little breezy, and it will be very warm. Sioux Falls will reach the mid 60s. Aberdeen and NE South Dakota will be in the mid 40s, as the snow and ice melt continues, with rivers continuing to rise downstream. Western South Dakota will be very warm, in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Clouds will increase from west to east on Sunday. Ahead of the incoming cloud bank, eastern KELOLAND will see temperatures similar to Saturday. Western South Dakota will be cooler, in the low 50s.

Rain or snow showers are in the forecast Monday and Tuesday, with timing issues to be resolved. Right now it appears that any snowfall would be up around an inch, perhaps two inches in the north. Some of those showers may linger into Wednesday morning.

After that it looks like a prolonged period of strong warming will begin on Wednesday. At this point it looks like warmer than normal temperatures all the way through at least St. Patrick’s Day.