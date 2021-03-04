Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, March 4: Warm through the weekend, but cooling middle of next week

It is partly cloudy and warm and dry again. Temperatures have pushed into the 60s in much of KELOLAND, which is more than twenty degrees above average for early March.

1 PM

An easterly breeze will increase moisture in the air from the southeast, which will thicken the low clouds and create more fog overnight. Some areas, such as low-lying areas, might have dense fog. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow will start with fog in the morning. The question is when – or even if – the fog will lift. There will be a very light SE breeze, which is not favorable for fog dissipation. We’ll optimistically forecast partly cloudy skies tomorrow. Temperatures will remain much-above normal, with highs in the mid 50s. Western South Dakota, with lesser fog potential, will get up around 60 degrees.

Saturday will be quite warm and sunny, in the low 60s East River and the upper 60s in the west. A south breeze will keep us warm.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and windy, with a brisk south wind. That will help to warm temperatures a few degrees, in the low to mid 60s East River. Western South Dakota will have a wind switch to the northwest, so it will be a few degrees cooler.

Skiles will be partly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday, and temperatures will remain in the 60s. Winds will pick up on Tuesday as an area of low pressure comes in from the west.

A cold front will sweep down on Wednesday. With it, there could be thunderstorms in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, and rain mixing with or changing to snow late in the day from north to south. This will be our best chance at any precipitation. Cold air will cause temperatures to fall through the 40s. There could be some lingering snow or a rain snow mix early on Thursday, followed by more cool air.

We say cool, but temperatures in the 40s are still near or warmer than normal for mid March. It looks like we’ll stay in the 40s the following weekend (March 13-14) through St. Patrick’s Day.