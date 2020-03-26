Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, March 26: Windy and wet to start the weekend

There have been a few breaks in the cloud cover along and south of I-90. But the vast majority of KELOLAND has been cloudy, with a mix of (mostly) some light rain… and a bit of light snow. Temperatures have mostly been in the 30s.

Tonight we’ll have a few more showers or light snow in western, central, and SE South Dakota. Sioux Falls and the SE will be mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow also looks cloudy, with light rain in Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND, while there will be another round of a rain/snow mix in western and central South Dakota. Winds will be light, but temperatures will be near-normal, in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday night and Saturday there will be an area of low pressure that will drift through eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Strong winds will result, especially close to the low pressure center in SE KELOLAND. This system will also spread rainfall through central and eastern KELOLAND, and it could be heavy rainfall in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. Forecast models suggest we could be in for some one inch rainfalls. Light snow may mix in, but it is the rain that could be a problem because of runoff impacts into area rivers and streams. Saturday’s highs with clouds and north wind and rain will be in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Sunday still looks mostly sunny and much warmer, in the mid to upper 50s. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will still be breezy, especially early in the day.

We’ve added a few showers to the forecast in eastern KELOLAND on Monday night and Tuesday as warm air streams in, but those showers should be light. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

The forecast looks a few degrees cooler for Wednesday and Thursday, with partly to mostly sunny skies.