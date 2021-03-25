Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, March 25: Warmer than normal temps through Monday

Sunshine is helping to dry out the soggy soil from the recent rainfall in southern KELOLAND. Temperatures have bounced back, into the 50s, which is above-average. And there are more warmer than normal temperatures in the forecast through the weekend.

2 pm

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. There could be some patchy fog on the wet ground, mostly east of I-29. It will be mild, with overnight lows in the 30s with a SE breeze.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy as low pressure moves through from the west. It will produce some light rain showers in the west and north during the afternoon, and Sioux Falls and the SE mainly during the evening. In any case they will be very light, totaling a few tenths of an inch by Saturday morning. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 50s, cooler in Rapid City behind a cold front.

On Saturday, after the showers end, it will be partly cloudy. But a brisk NW wind will cool the temperatures slightly, back to the low to mid 50s.

Sunday looks like the nicer day of the weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s East River to the upper 60s in the west.

Monday looks windy and sharply warmer, in the low to mid 70s East River. There will be a brief but significant cooldown on Tuesday and Wednesday (the last two days of March) as a pool of colder air will drop down from Canada. Then the warmup will resume starting on Thursday (April 1), and it looks like we are in for a very warm first week of April.