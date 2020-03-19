Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, March 19: Wintry mix SE KELOLAND tonight, then colder tomorrow

Spring officially begins at 10:49 CT tonight. It is going to windy and snowing in SE KELOLAND when that happens. We have rain changing to snow in south central and SE KELOLAND, where a Winter Weather Advisory is posted. Rainfall amounts have ranged from a few tenths of an inch around Sioux Falls to over an inch around Sioux City.

As temperatures fall the rest of the day, there could be some freezing roadways due to strong north winds of 20-40 mph bringing in colder air. Temperatures have already fallen to the 20s in northern and western KELOLAND.

Tonight we’ll have an inch or two of snowfall on top of the rain in SE KELOLAND, with strong north winds along with the snow until it pushes away during the early morning hours. Skies will remain clear to the north and west, where the winds will continue to diminish. Overnight lows will be in the single digits to low teens.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny. It will be somewhat breezy in SE KELOLAND, but north winds will diminish during the day. It will be a cold day despite mostly sunny skies, with highs in the mid 20s East River to about 30 in the west.

The weekend will start with a partly cloudy day on Saturday. A gentle southerly breeze will warm us a little, in the mid 30s East River – about ten degrees colder than normal. Highs will reach the low 40s West River under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 40s East River to the low 50s in the west. There could be some rain showers late in the day, but they won’t drop much in the way of rainfall.

We’ll continue the warming trend on Monday, with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be close to 50 East River, and in the 50s in the west. Temperatures will be about the same on Tuesday, though there could be some rain showers in the north and west. Showers will be more widespread on Wednesday, with the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Cool high pressure is schedule to push through on Thursday, with highs retreating to the 40s.

It looks like we’re in for a spell of warmer weather for the final few days of March. Temperatures are projected to be in the mid 50s through the first couple days of April in Sioux Falls.