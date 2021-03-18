Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, March 18: Warming and melting through the weekend, but more rain/snow early next week

The warmup and meltdown is underway. Skies have been sunny East River, with temperatures climbing into the 40s, while lingering clouds and fog have held down temperatures in the west.

Skies will remain clear tonight, with lows in the low to mid 20s due to the lack of cloud cover and remaining snow cover. A very light breeze will turn to a southerly direction.

Tomorrow will be sunny and breezy but much warmer. We’ll warm to the low to mid 50s East River, and the upper 50s West River. Southerly winds will strengthen into the 20-30 mph range, but it will help with the snowmelt.

The weekend looks very warm. Spring starts on Saturday at 4:37 AM, and then be partly cloudy and windy. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s East River, and the low to mid 60s in the west, with a strong south wind across KELOLAND.

Sunday might also be a little breezy, and we expect thicker cloud cover, with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. There could be some rain showers across KELOLAND, though they should be pretty light.

Monday looks mostly cloudy and rainy. Temperatures will remain above-average, in the low 50s. There could be some snow mixing into the rain in western South Dakota.

Tuesday and Wednesday look wet, especially around Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. The moisture will be abundant, so Sioux Falls could see an inch or two of rain. If enough cold air is drawn into the system – which looks like more of a possibility than it did yesterday – six inches of wet snow is not out of the question. Daytime highs should still reach the 40s both days, so any snowfall would be likely during the late night or early morning hours.

Thursday will be cool behind the west system. Then temperatures should rebound, with above-average temperatures still looking likely for the remaining days of March.