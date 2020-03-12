Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, March 12: Turning wintry on Saturday

Skies were mostly cloudy this morning, but then became partly cloudy with those brisk NW winds. Northwest winds have been gusting over 30 mph, but temperatures have remained warmer than normal for this time of year. Afternoon temperatures have been in the upper 30s to the mid 40s.

Skies will become clear tonight as winds decrease to 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s.

Tomorrow will again be partly cloudy. Temperatures will be about the same as today, with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds will be much lighter than today. Rapid city will have a chance of afternoon showers as winds there switch to the SE.

Friday night and Saturday we expect a wintry system to come up from the southwest, starting as rain and then changing over to snowfall through the day on Saturday. Currently we’re thinking that Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will get an inch of two of snowfall – lighter to the north and heavier down near the Nebraska border. The brunt of the system should impact central Nebraska (Winter Storm Warning posted), but there is also a Winter Storm Watch for Rapid City and the Black Hills from Friday night through Saturday noon, because snowfall over 6” possible in those areas.

Snowfall could linger into Sunday in central and NE South Dakota. The rest of KELOLAND will be partly to mostly cloudy for Sunday, with highs in the low 40s.

It will remain mostly cloudy on Monday, with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Chances for rain or snow on Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Day, appear to have lessened. We’re still looking for near-normal temperatures in the low 40s.

We’ll keep a chance of rain or snow on Wednesday, or more likely on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 40s on Thursday, but cooling to the upper 30s to low 40sx with breezy conditions on Thursday. The rest of the week into the start of the weekend also looks cool before temperatures start to rebound on Sunday the 22nd.