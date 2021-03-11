Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, March 11: Another round of rain and snow Sunday and Monday

We’ve already started the snow melt on the stripe of snow cover across KELOLAND, with abundant sunshine. Temperatures are recovering into the 40s, with a westerly breeze.

2 PM

Skies will be clear tonight, but due to the snowmelt we may generate some patchy fog. Winds will be very light, and we’ll cool to the upper teens to mid 20s, with the coldest temperatures occurring where there is lingering snow cover from yesterday.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and a few degrees warmer. Highs will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, with an easterly breeze.

The weekend begins with a partly to mostly sunny and warmer Saturday, which should help melt whatever remains of today’s the snow cover. It will be the warmest day of the week, with the low 50s in eastern KELOLAND. The arrival of the next front will cool western and central South Dakota, and bring in rain changing to snow.

After Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday morning, a big, wet storm system come from west to east. We expect a mix of rain and snow in western South Dakota, while Sioux Falls and the east will probably start as rain before changing over as temperatures cool. Sunday will also be windy, and those winds will cause temperatures will fall back to the low to mid 40s. Snowfall may be come heavy in Rapid City and SW South Dakota – which has the potential for very heavy snow, and a foot is not out of the question.

A more widespread mix of rain and snow is likely in Sioux Falls and southern KELOLAND on Monday, with cool – but not especially cold – air coming in. We may see some significant accumulations if the storm comes together as currently depicted by forecast models.

The snow should end by Tuesday morning. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday (St. Patrick’s Day) look like they will only reach the upper 30s, below-normal for mid-March. There may also be some showers on Wednesday. It looks like a warming trend will kick in for the remainder of the week into the weekend (March 20-21).