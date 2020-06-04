Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, June 4: Storms may be strong tonight

Skies have been partly to mostly sunny, with the thickest clouds in the northeast quarter of South Dakota where there have also been some rain showers. Temperatures have warmed above-normal into the 80s in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. It has been a cooler day in the north and west parts of KELOLAND. There is an enhanced area of severe weather likelihood in western through south central South Dakota, which carries a risk of not only hail and wind – but also tornadoes.

Tonight we expect a cluster of strong thunderstorms to sweep west to east across the KELOLAND area, with much of the region under a threat for – primarily – severe weather in the form of hail and damaging wind. The thunderstorm threat should move east during the nighttime hours. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow will be our in-between day, in between thunderstorm outbreaks. Skies will be mostly sunny, with Friday afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s with a light breeze changing to the east. There could be some isolated thunderstorms in Rapid City and the west starting during the evening hours.

More thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday, which also looks like a day of considerable cloud cover and brisk winds. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s across KELOLAND. There will be a risk of severe weather, mainly in western South Dakota.

Sunday looks hot and windy, with temperatures soaring the low 90s with building humidity, which will again present a risk of thunderstorms. The highest likelihood of those storms will again be north of I-90, which could also see some areas of heavy rainfall.

Monday will be warm and breezy with scattered thunderstorms chances across KELOLAND. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Tuesday appears to bring a broader area of thunderstorms through KELOLAND. We are short of rainfall in many parts of the area, and the current forecast suggests there could be some fairly widespread rainfall Monday and Tuesday.

After that, much cooler – though still near-normal – air comes into the region on Wednesday, a breezy day that will see our temperatures dropping back to the mid 70s. Thursday and Friday look even cooler, with our highs in the low to mid 70s. Right now it appears we will bounce back near-normal, in the mid to upper 70s in SE KELOLAND, for the following weekend (June 13-14).