Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, June 3: Still expecting a sunny, hot, breezy weekend – and very warm next week

The hot dry spell continues, and it will continue through the weekend. Skies are mostly sunny, and with a southwest breeze we are feeling temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s across KELOLAND.

3 PM

Tonight will be mostly clear and quite mile, with lows in the low 60s thanks to a light southerly breeze.

The heat really kicks in starting tomorrow. It will be sunny, with highs well into the 90s. Parts of central and northeast KELOLAND, including the Aberdeen area, have a shot at 100 degrees. Sioux Falls should be around 94, which is the existing record high temperature for June 4. We will have a southwest breeze at 5-15 mph. One thing about the incoming heat: it does not look excessively humid, more of a dry heat.

The weekend will be mostly dry, and drought conditions will worsen. Temperatures will also be building, and it will be hot this weekend. Winds will also pick up in speed, so fire concerns will also enter consideration.

It will be mostly sunny and hot this weekend. Temperatures will soar into the mid 90s in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. Central and NE South Dakota, Pierre and Aberdeen, will be close to – or even a little above – the one hundred degree mark. Forecast models are trying to give us a few spotty thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and night, mostly along the 14 corridor and in far western South Dakota, but any rainfall will be meager. With moisture starved thunderstorms, damaging winds and hail are usually a possibility.

The heat will not be quite as intense next week, with chances for rain showers – light showers – Tuesday. There could be some thunderstorms mixed in, particularly by Wednesday. But we just don’t see much evidence that we will get the widespread beneficial rainfall that we really need. Sioux Falls is an inch-and-a-three-quarters drier than normal. And it still looks like temperatures will remain above normal through next week and the following weekend (June 12-13).