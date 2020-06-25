Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, June 25: Tonight’s storms could produce big hail and big rain

It has been a sunny and hot day. A south wind has been pumping warmer and more moist air in from the south, while Rapid City is being held back by a north wind along with a cool front.

This evening we’ll have thunderstorms erupt in central and NE South Dakota. They will move to the east and SE during the evening and become widespread tonight. Much of KELOLAND is rated a slight risk of severe storms in the form of large hail and wind. Very large hail (over 2”) will be a possibility in central and NE South Dakota as the storms get going. Overnight we’ll continue to see thunderstorms, and much of KELOLAND is rated a marginal risk for excessive (meaning flash flooding) rainfall. Overnight lows will be in the 60s, with the best chance of storms in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND mainly after dark.

Tomorrow we’ll have lingering rain in the morning East River, with skies becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler, in the mid 80s, thanks to a northerly breeze.

Saturday looks like a mostly sunny day as warmer air surges back in. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s East River to the low 90s in the west.

Sunday looks mostly sunny and hot and humid and breezy. Highs should reach the low 90s East River, to the mid 90s West River. We’re still carrying a slight risk of thunderstorms in central and eastern KELOLAND.

The heat and humidity will remain for Monday (and through the first half of next week), with breezy highs in the low to mid 90s. Central South Dakota will be in the upper 90s. We’ll start to introduce some thunderstorms as another front comes in from the northwest. Tuesday will also be hot, in the 90s, with increasing chances of rainfall. In fact, there could be excessive rainfall, mostly in central and eastern KELOLAND, on Tuesday and Wednesday, as a front stalls in western South Dakota. Tuesday and Wednesday will also be the best chance at some meaningful rain in western South Dakota, where dry conditions threaten fireworks and 4th of July holiday activities. Rainfall chances wane for the end of the week, so the holiday itself is looking warm with fewer chances of rainfall.

In general, the long term trend is very warm and somewhat dry. Major climate models still tell us to expect warmer than normal temperatures through the 4th of July weekend and even beyond, into the second week of July.