Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, June 18: Rainy today, drier tomorrow

Overnight rainfall has continued in eastern KELOLAND, while the clouds have broken in the west. Rainfall amounts over half an inch have been widespread. Sioux Falls has received over an inch today as a SW to NE band of rain set up over the city, sending repeated storm cells through the city. Heavier rainfall amounts were found north of I-90. Madison, SD got over an inch and a half. Vivian had two and a quarter inches. Burdette, in Hand County, received five inches of rainfall.

Tonight areas of rain will continue their slow progression to the east. Thunderstorms that may turn severe, or even create some excessive snowfall, will occur in Minnesota and Iowa. With clear skies across most of South Dakota, overnight lows will be in the 50s, a bit cooler in Rapid City and the west.

Tomorrow we expect a bit of sunshine in the morning, but then skies will become partly to mostly cloudy. With a light breeze turning to the west, we will only have highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rapid City will struggle to reach 70.

We’ll have partly cloudy skies on Saturday, with showers or weak thundershowers. It will be a couple of degrees warmer, in the upper 70s to low 80s. (Summer also begins on Saturday, officially at 4:43 PM CDT.) A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday, Father’s Day. Highs will be in the low 80s under otherwise partly cloudy skies.

We’ve had to change the forecast for Monday. We’re going with partly cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms. We’ve also cooled temps a bit, to the upper 70s to mid 80s. Tuesday will be mild and we will bring in some thunderstorms, mainly late in the day. We have a better chance at rain-free days on Wednesday and Thursday behind a cold front dropping down from the north. Highs will only be in the upper 70s to low 80s, perhaps a couple degrees cooler than normal.

The end of next week will be warmer than normal, especially for the final weekend of the month (June 27-28).