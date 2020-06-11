Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, June 11: A week of warm or hot days coming

The sun is out, and the mid-June warmup is underway. Skies are sunny across most of the upper Midwest. With a light westerly breeze, temperatures have warmed through the 70s into the low 80s.

Tonight will be another pleasant evening and clear night. Lows will be a few degrees warmer than last night, in the mid to upper 50s.

A mostly sunny sky will brighten our tomorrow, and Friday will be even warmer than today. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s East River, and the upper 80s in the west. There will be a gentle easterly breeze, which won’t do much to increase humidity despite the warmer temps.

The weekend looks decent, though it will probably be breezy as warm air surges through KELOLAND. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a brisk SE wind at 15-25 mph. That will warm eastern KELOLAND to the mid 80s East River, and a bit stronger breeze will warm temperatures in the central and west to near 90 degrees.

Winds will be a little stronger on Sunday, and skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the low 80s East River, and the low 90s in the west. Rapid City could see some Sunday thundershowers.

We have some showers in the forecast for Monday in central and eastern parts of the area, though the chances are pretty low and amounts would be pretty meager. Highs will be above-normal in the mid to upper 80s.

Hot and dry air comes into the region for the middle part of the week. Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny and in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wednesday will be about the same, though the pattern will start to break down in western South Dakota, where isolated thunderstorms will be possible. Thursday will still be warm, in the mid to upper 80s with scattered thunderstorms across KELOLAND as a cold front drops through from the northwest. That will bring temperatures back a bit toward normal for the end of next week.