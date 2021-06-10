Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, June 10: Strong storms overnight and tomorrow morning

SEVERE WEATHER IS LIKELY TONIGHT



The June heat wave continues with bright sunshine today. A south wind is pumping humid air into the region, and dew points are in the mid 60s, in the uncomfortable range. Temperatures are soaring as well, through the 90s.

2 pm

That sets the stage for an outbreak of severe weather tonight into tomorrow morning. The Storm Prediction Center has heightened its level of severe weather probability. North central South Dakota (Mobridge) is now rated as a moderate risk of severe weather. The enhanced area of severe weather has been expanded all the way to Sioux Falls, and covers most of South Dakota. The main concern at the moment is for widespread damaging wind. Very large hail also very possible, with a lesser risk of tornadoes. The storms are expected to be less strong when they got to Sioux Falls and the I-29 corridor early Friday. Rainfall amounts are expected to be light to moderate – we currently anticipate most areas will get a half inch to one inch of precipitation.

Tonight we expect thunderstorms to fire up in western South Dakota this evening and move to the east while you sleep. The line of thunderstorms is expecting to move into central South Dakota around midnight, and then toward Sioux Falls and I-29 after 3 AM. Temperatures will remain warm, in the upper 60s to low 70s, while strong winds will cool western South Dakota back to the mid 50s to mid 60s. A high wind warning is posted in SW South Dakota.

Tomorrow the line of thunderstorms will be draped over the I-29 corridor in the morning, with strong winds possible along with it. The line will move to east by midday, with skies becoming mostly sunny across KELOLAND. A breezy NW wind will cool us and clean out the humidity. Highs will be only in the mid 80s, which is still about five degrees warmer than normal.

The weekend looks extremely sunny and summer like. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90 on Saturday, and a couple degrees hotter than that on Sunday.

Temperatures will be above-normal again next week, with lots of days in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wednesday and Thursday look hottest, with highs in the upper 90s to around a hundred degrees.

There is still no sign of any significant rains showing up on the forecast models, so it will be dry as well as hot. And the above-normal heat – with upper 80s to low 90s in eastern KELOLAND – will continue through Father’s Day (June 20) and the first few days of Summer.