Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, July 9: More thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and night

Wind and hail were the results of thunderstorms that occurred overnight. Many locations, including Mitchell and south central South Dakota, had wind gusts over 50 mph. There was some heavy rain in excess of three inches from a slow moving thunderstorm in Clark County. Sioux City had flash flooding rains this morning. Clouds are thinning out today behind the cold front, with less humidity and temperatures in the 80s.

Tonight skies will be clear, with a very light NW breeze. Lows will be in the low 60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with the upper 80s East River to the low 90s in the west. Thunderstorms are expected to develop in western and central South Dakota during the afternoon hours, and there is an Enhanced Risk of severe weather. The main threats will be large hail and strong thunderstorm winds. Excessive rainfall also possible. Those storms will move East River Friday night.

Saturday will start with morning thunderstorms East River (heavy rain possible), while skies will be sunny in the west. Highs will be in the low 80s East River to the mid 80s in the west.

Sunday looks like a sunny and pleasant day, with the mid 80s East River to the mid 90s West River. Humidity doesn’t look like it will be oppressively high.

Monday will be a mostly sunny and breezy day, as we get slightly warmer air. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. That could lead to some afternoon thunderstorms that could last into Tuesday. The current timing of fronts gives us a sunny day on Wednesday, and minimal chances for more thunder on Thursday.

Looking at the extended range, it still looks like temperatures will be a bit above normal for the end of next week and the following weekend (July 18-19).