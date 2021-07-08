Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, July 8: A few rounds of showers and thunderstorms through Saturday

Today’s first round of showers and thundershowers has moved through eastern KELOLAND. Amounts have been light to moderate.

Radar estimated rainfall between 2 AM and 2 PM. Areas in green are estimated to have received over a half-inch of rain, areas in blue are estimated to have received less.

Temperatures in eastern KELOLAND have been mostly in the 70s. Skies have been mostly sunny in western South Dakota, where it is sharply warmer with temperatures climbing through the 80s.

2 PM

Tonight we’ll see another round of showers and thunderstorms fire up this afternoon through tonight, moving from NW South Dakota through Sioux Falls and the SE. Amounts look fairly limited, on the order of a few tenths of an inch. Otherwise, low temperatures will be in the low 60s.

There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms in the western half of South Dakota. Thunderstorms that form will be capable of very large hail and damaging winds. A lesser, marginal risk includes Sioux Falls.

Tomorrow will start with leftover showers and thundershowers, and then we’ll get a break. Skies should brighten and we’ll have temperatures rise to the low 80s in eastern KELOLAND and the mid 80s West River. Thunderstorms will redevelop late in the day.

Thunderstorms that form Friday afternoon and night have a marginal chance to become severe, especially south of I-90. The main threat will be very large hail along with strong winds. But – there could be some pockets of locally heavy rainfall, beneficial on farms that receive it.

We’ll keep rain in the forecast for Saturday, with some embedded thunderstorms. But there should also be some periods of sunshine mixed in. With a NE breeze, Saturday’s highs will be cool, in the upper 70s to around 90 degrees. Rapid City will have a stronger north breeze.

The second half of the weekend looks best. It will be mostly sunny and a little warmer, with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 80s.

Next week will start warmer and dry, with temperatures getting back to normal – if not a little above – by Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll have another chance for rain on Wednesday, and probably Friday as well.

The warming will also continue to warm through next week. Highs look to be in the 90s for the following weekend, July 17-18.