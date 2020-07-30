Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, July 30: Quiet weather for the first few days of August

It looks like we’re in for a stretch of very quiet weather, with very little in the way of rainfall. The rainfall totals projected across KELOLAND for the next seven days are under a half-inch in total. Today we have had a lot of sunshine, with near-normal temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Skies have been mostly sunny East River and partly cloudy in the west.

Tonight skies will again be mostly clear, with very light winds and lows in the low 60s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and just a few degrees warmer. We’re expecting mid to upper 80s East River, and the upper 80s to around 90 West River. There could be some showers or thundershowers from the afternoon hours on in western and central South Dakota, while Sioux Falls and the SE remains dry ahead of an incoming front.

The wind will switch to the north on Saturday, and with partly cloudy skies there could be some moisture-starved rain showers. Highs on Saturday will again be near-normal, in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and a little cool. Highs will only reach the upper 70s East River, to around 80 in the central and west.

Monday will be mostly sunny and even cooler, with highs only in the mid 70s. Rapid City and the west will rebound up near 80s degrees. Tuesday will also be cool East River, with the mid 70s, while the west will be in the low 80s with a few late day showers.

There will be a warm front moving across KELOLAND on Wednesday and Thursday, and while the temperatures will warm back up we will also see a few showers or thundershowers – right now looking on the light side.

After a cool start, it looks like temperatures will increase for the end of next week through the weekend (August 8-9).