Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, July 24: Rainy day tomorrow, and it could be heavy in some places

We’ve seen some showers today, but amounts have been light. With the showers, skies have been mostly cloudy East River, and mostly sunny in the west. Temperatures have been near- or above average, in the 80s.

2 PM

Tonight we could see a few more rain showers, mainly in central and NE South Dakota. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Rapid City could get some thunderstorms, and there is a marginal risk some of those storms could produce severe weather in the form of hail and winds.

Tomorrow looks mostly cloudy, with a good chance of rain, especially in southern KELOLAND including Sioux Falls. Highs will be near-normal, in the low 80s, with an easterly breeze. Rainfall amounts will be light in northern South Dakota, perhaps a few tenths of an inch. Sioux Falls could get a half an inch or even more, with most of it occurring tomorrow night. The heaviest amounts – some spots over an inch – are expected near the Nebraska and Iowa borders.

While there is still uncertainty in the forecast, it is possible there could be some areas of significant rain. The Weather Prediction Center says southern South Dakota has at least a marginal chance of getting flash flooding rainfall tomorrow and tomorrow night. The chance is even higher in the extreme SE tip of South Dakota and NW Iowa.

With low pressure hanging around this weekend, we’ll keep skies mostly cloudy in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND on Saturday. We could have more scattered showers, especially in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, as temperatures remain in the low 80s with a north wind preventing much warmth.

Skies should be brighter on Sunday, though there could still be lingering showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

We will expect mostly dry days next week. Temperatures will be near- or above average, in the low to mid 80s.

We still expect another run of warmer, mostly dry days next week. Forecast models are giving us a jump in temperatures for the 4th of July weekend, a few degrees above average for the holiday.