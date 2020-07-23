Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, July 23: Hot and humid next two days before storms arrive

Early morning thunderstorms created some brief but heavy rainfall in the southeast quarter of KELOLAND. Sioux Falls airport got ¾” along with some hail. The storms quickly cleared the area after sunset, and sunshine quickly warmed us back through the 80s, with a southerly breeze drawing humid air into the region.

Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies, and a south wind will keep us warm and humid. Lows will be in the 70s, slightly cooler in the west where the air is drier.

A Heat Advisory is posted for much of KELOLAND for the next two days. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and breezy and humid. We’re looking at highs in the mid 90s, with central South Dakota reaching the upper 90s – and Pierre and central South Dakota is rated a slight risk of severe storms if any thunderstorms are able to form in the hot air, with large hail and damaging winds possible late in the day.

Saturday will also be hot and humid and somewhat breezy, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 90s East River to upper 90s in central South Dakota. The Heat Advisory will continue through the evening. The heat and humidity could spark thunderstorms in western and northern KELOLAND during the day, and in Sioux Falls and SE during the evening. Those storms will continue Saturday night, with some heavy rainfall possible East River.

We’ll keep thunderstorms in the forecast on Sunday, mainly early in the day. Due to the passage of a cold front, temperatures will be slightly cooler, in the upper 80s East River to the low 90s in central South Dakota.

It appears Monday and Tuesday will be sunny behind the front, and temperatures will be more pleasant – in the low 80s East River, and the upper 80s West River.

Thursday also looks dry as we warm slightly, back to the mid 80s East River to the low 90s in the west. Temperatures look like they’ll remain warmer than normal through the first weekend of August.