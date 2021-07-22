Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, July 22: Not as hot or humid this weekend, but another heat wave next week

Smoke from the wildfires in the western US and Canada is still streaming into KELOLAND. There were a few showers along and south of I-90 early this morning, but very little in the way of beneficial rainfall. There have also been some spotty showers over the Black Hills. Otherwise, we’re seeing heat and humidity building, with another day of above-average temperatures.

2 pm

Tonight will be another warm (and a little humid) night, with lows in the low 70s with a south wind continuing to blow.

Tomorrow will be sunny, humid, and hazy in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, which will reach the mid 90s ahead of a cold front dropping down from the north. There will be a northeasterly breezy for the rest of KELOLAND as the front comes down, but those areas will still reach the mid 90s, and Pierre might reach 100 again. With the front, there could be some thundershowers with limited amounts of rainfall.

With those thunderstorms, the Storm Prediction Center has rated all but Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND a marginal risk of severe weather. Damaging wind gusts and large hail would be the main threats from any storms that develop.

The weekend won’t be quite as hot or as humid. Saturday will be close to ten degrees above average. There could also be a few light showers in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND during the early morning hours. But the afternoon will be sunny, with a light north breeze that will hold KELOLAND in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with temperatures remaining above-average, in the low to mid 90s. There could be some late day thundershowers in western and central South Dakota.

Sunday’s showers should reach eastern KELOLAND early on Monday, and then another heat wave takes hold. This one will affect much of the northern United States, so you will be hearing a lot about it. Monday afternoon will get to the mid 90s to low 100s in KELOLAND.

Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday will also be hot and humid, with the upper 90s to low 100s across KELOLAND, everybody more than ten degrees above normal.

The end of next week won’t be quite as hot, though temperatures will still be a little above average (around 90 in Sioux Falls) for the weekend of July 31-August 1. Temperatures look like they’ll cool back to normal for the first week of August.