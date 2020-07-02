Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, July 2: Very warm and humid for several days

Lots of sunshine across KELOLAND today, though there is a band of cloud cover in the west. Temperatures have risen into the 80s to low 90s. We’ve also seen the humidity build in the eastern half of KELOLAND, where dew points are in the upper 60s to low 70s… a place they are likely to be for the next week or so.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect through the evening hours for the western half of KELOLAND. Tonight we expect thunderstorms in western into central SD, though a few storms may make it to the James River valley before dying out. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, with more thunderstorms that will form late in the day in western into central South Dakota. There is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms in the NW corner of South Dakota, with lesser strength in thunderstorms that may form around the Black Hills. We’ll include some showers for Sioux Falls, though the heavier amounts of rain will be in the north, where there is a risk of excessive rainfall.

Saturday, the 4th of July, will be partly sunny with continued heat and humidity East River. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s across KELOLAND, with a slight chance of thunderstorms. The thunderstorm chances will become higher Saturday night in the northern part of South Dakota, where we could again have some excessive rainfall. Sunday we’ll have scattered showers or thundershowers, and it will still be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Thunderstorms chances will increase a bit on Monday and Tuesday as a cool front drops down from the northwest. The rainfall potential through Monday night looks much higher in the northern half of KELOLAND than the south and southwest.

Temperature-wise, we still look to be warmer than normal every day for the first two weeks of July.