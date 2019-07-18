Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, July 18, 2019

As expected, it has been another hot and humid day. Temperatures have been able to climb a few degrees above-average, into the upper 80s to low 90s. Add to that dew point temperatures well into the 70s in SE KELOLAND, and the result is a muggy day and muggy evening.

Overnight it will be uncomfortably warm and humid, with low temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s, with little or no wind.

Tomorrow will be hot and humid again, especially in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, where dew points will be highest and temperatures will be in the low 90s. A northeast breeze will trim a few degrees off temperatures in northern and western KELOLAND, back to the 80s.

With moisture pooling in far SE KELOLAND, including NW Iowa, and with temperatures in the 90s, where is an Excessive Heat Warning posted for tomorrow.

There is also a marginal risk of severe weather in eastern KELOLAND tomorrow. We do not anticipate there will be thunderstorms – however, if one is able to form in the high heat and humidity, it would quickly become a strong or severe thunderstorm. Heavy rain would also be possible.

The Weekend: We’re expecting partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures on Saturday, when showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Highs will fall back into the 80s, and humidity will ease a bit as well.

After the nighttime storms move away, Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny, with highs closer to normal in the low 80s

Next week looks fairly dry and slightly cooler, with highs generally in the low to mid 80s, a little hotter in the west. It appears chances of rain will be minimal, so it looks like a pleasant week.