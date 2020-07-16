Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, July 16: Turning hot and muggy

It has been a mostly sunny and warm day, with temperatures jumping back to normal for mid July. With the aid of a southerly breeze, temperatures have climbed through the 80s, and it will remain warm through the evening hours.

Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight, with the south breeze becoming light. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s to around 70 degrees.

There could be some light showers or weak thundershowers in southern and eastern KELOLAND early tomorrow morning. Then the day will be mostly sunny and very warm and muggy. Daytime highs should reach the low 90s East River, and the mid to upper 90s in the central and west. The heat and humidity with some energy moving through the north should set up a round of strong or severe thunderstorms during the evening and overnight, especially along and north of Highway 14 (the northern half of KELOLAND). The Storm Prediction Center has already rated northern South Dakota a slight risk for severe weather, with hail, wind, and even tornadoes. We’re also mindful of the potential for heavy rainfall in the NE corner of South Dakota.

Behind that front, Saturday will be mostly sunny. Temperatures should be in the upper 80s to mid 90s. There could be some nighttime storms in far eastern KELOLAND, and it is possible that severe weather could result from those thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday will be cooler and much more pleasant without the heat and humidity, with high temperatures near-normal in the low to mid 80s. There will be the potential for some much needed rainfall in Rapid City and SW SD.

Additional thundershowers are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, with the best potential for heavier rainfall in SW South Dakota, an area that is still considered to be in a drought.

Excessive heat looks like it will build back in for the end of next week, with widespread 90s for the weekend of July 25-26.